Mahashivratri celebrated with religious fervour in temple city Nashik

Nashik, Feb 26 (PTI) The air rang with chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Om Namah Shivay’ as thousands of devotees on Wednesday thronged Shiva temples in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Besides Lord Trimbakeshwar, one of the 12 ‘jyotirlings’ in the country, massive crowds were also seen in Lord Kapaleshwar, Someshwar, Teelbhandeshwar, Neelkantheshwar, Muktidham, Baneshwar, Naroshankar shrines in the city and district.

People took holy dip in Ramkund and Teethraj Kushavarta on the auspicious occasion, which commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Policemen were deployed across the city to manage the crowd.

Various rituals, including the offering of ‘bel’ leaves, were performed at the beautifully decorated temples throughout the day as devotees showed up to seek Lord Shiva’s divine blessings.

This year, Mahashivratri also marked the conclusion of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The next mega religious congregation, Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela, will be held in the city in 2027. PTI COR NR