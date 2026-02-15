Mahashivratri: Thousands throng Shiva temples across Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 15 (PTI) Devotees thronged Shiva temples across Kerala on Sunday to observe Mahashivratri, with major shrines recording a massive influx since early hours.

To accommodate the surge, elaborate arrangements were made in major temples.

Long queues were seen from the early hours at the Sreekandeswaram Mahadeva Temple, the Chenkal Maheswaram Shiva Parvathi Temple, the Vadakkunnathan Temple, Aluva Mahadeva Temple, Vaikom Mahadeva Temple and others, as the faithful gathered for special prayers and rituals.

At Aluva, thousands assembled on the banks of the Periyar river to perform ‘Balitharppanam’, the ritual offering to ancestors considered significant on Shivratri.

Temporary platforms were erected along the riverbanks, and additional priests were engaged to facilitate the seamless conduct of rituals.

Several devotees performed the 'samooha ponkala' ritual at Chenkal temple here on the occasion.

Respective temple authorities and devaswom boards made extensive arrangements, including crowd management systems, additional counters for offerings and enhanced lighting, to facilitate smooth darshan.

Police personnel were deployed in and around major shrines to regulate traffic and ensure safety.

In keeping with customs, many devotees observe day-long fasts and remain awake throughout the night, immersing themselves in bhajans and cultural programmes organised on temple premises.

Cutting across age and gender barriers, devotees took part in midnight rituals held at various shrines in huge numbers.

Mahashivratri, one of the most important festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, is marked by prayers, fasting and night-long worship across the state every year. PTI LGK ROH