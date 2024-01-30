Advertisment
#National

Mahatma Gandhi's ideals constitute the 'soul of Bharat', says TN Guv Ravi

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi pays floral tributes to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi pays floral tributes to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, in Chennai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary, saying his ideals, including non-violence, constitute the soul of the country.

Advertisment

"Humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punyatithi. His ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity and universal brotherhood constitute the soul of Bharat and will ever be a source of inspiration and a guiding force for building an inclusive and sustainable global future," he was quoted as saying on the official TN Raj Bhavan handle on 'X' micro-blogging site.

The governor also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi here, along with state ministers PK Sekar Babu and M P Saminathan, Chennai Mayor R Priya and others.

#RN Ravi #Mahatma Gandhi #Tamil Nadu #PK Sekar Babu
Advertisment
Subscribe