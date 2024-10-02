Mahatma Gandhi's ideals more relevant in present times: LS Speaker Birla

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said the ideals and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi have become more relevant in contemporary times.

Addressing school children in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Birla urged youngsters to follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Birla said the path of spirituality and self-reliance shown by Mahatma Gandhi will guide the citizens to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Earlier, Birla offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat and at the iconic statue of the leader at Prerna Sthal on Parliament premises.

The Speaker also led dignitaries offering floral tributes to Shastri, the second prime minister of the country, in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

BJP president J P Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi among others also offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri. PTI SKU NSD