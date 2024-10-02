Mahatma Gandhi's life message is eternal guide for mankind: Gujarat CM

Porbandar (Gujarat), Oct 2 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his birthplace in Porbandar on the occasion of his 155th birth anniversary.

He said the life message of Gandhiji is eternal which will always be a guide for mankind.

After attending an all-faith prayer meeting at Kirti Mandi, a small museum at the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, Patel participated in a cleanliness drive under "Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan" on the Sudama Mandir premises.

Union Minister and Porbandar MP Mansukh Mandaviya was also present.

"India should become a developed and advanced nation by following the ideals of self-reliance, poor welfare and environmental practices of Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi is working on these ideals," Patel said.

He called for imbibing the moral values propagated by Gandhi to make India a developed, advanced and immortal nation.

"Pujya Bapu's life is the message of non-violence to the world. Mahatma Gandhi gave the idea of village upliftment by assimilating the people from the social periphery," Patel said.

He said Gandhi used prayers as the "food for the soul" which are necessary for self-realisation.

"People from around the globe visit Kirti Mandir and get new strength through the all-faith prayer. On the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, millions pay homage to his feet. His message of life is eternal which will always be a guide for mankind.

"Come, let us all imbibe Gandhiji's values and work together to build a developed India - a developed Gujarat in this Amrit Kaal of Independence," Patel posted on X.

He said the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by PM Modi 10 years ago has reached every door in the country and inspired people to imbibe values of cleanliness.

Mandaviya said the prime minister is working hard to make India a developed nation by following Gandhi's vision of non-violence, cleanliness, basic education, economy, antyodaya, and an ideal society.

"Salutations to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. His thoughts and ideals of truth, non-violence and social welfare are invaluable heritage for our lives. By following his path, we can bring positive change in society," Mandaviya stated on X. PTI COR KA PD NSK