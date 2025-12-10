Mahavitaran consumers urged to resolve pending disputes through National Lok Adalat

Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) State-owned Mahavitaran has appealed to consumers in the Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra to take advantage of the National Lok Adalat on December 13 to resolve pending electricity-related disputes.

Ajit Igatpurikar, deputy chief public relations officer of Mahavitaran, said that over 2.62 lakh consumers across the two districts have been issued notices to participate in the Lok Adalat.

Even if a notice has not reached them, consumers can directly attend the Lok Adalat in their respective Taluka Courts and get their cases settled through compromise, he said.

“This is an important opportunity for consumers to clear long-pending issues through mediation,” he added.

Lok Adalat is a forum where disputes pending in courts or at the pre-litigation stage are settled amicably. Decisions made by the Lok Adalats are deemed to be a decree of a civil court and are final and binding on all parties.