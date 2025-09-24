Mahavitaran drive busts power theft of over Rs 5 lakh in Kalyan rural areas

Thane, Sept 24 (PTI) A major crackdown by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has uncovered illegal power consumption of Rs 5.12 lakh in Titwala and nearby areas of Kalyan rural division in Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The inspection revealed that 25 consumers were stealing electricity through direct connections, despite meters installed at their places. In several cases, the service wires were tampered with to draw power, according to an official release.

Prima facie, these individuals had used a staggering 23,017 units of electricity without authorisation, causing heavy financial losses to Mahavitaran. The stolen electricity amounts to a value of Rs 5,12,000, it said.

Officials emphasised that electricity theft is a serious and punishable offence under the Electricity Act, which prescribes strict imprisonment and heavy financial penalties for offenders. PTI COR NSK