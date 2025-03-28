Mahavitaran snaps power supply parts of govt building in Gondia over pending dues

Gondia, Mar 28 (PTI) State-run power distributor Mahavitaran has disconnected the electricity supply to the common areas of a four-storey building, housing 32 government offices, in Maharashtra’s Gondia over Rs 2.65 lakh unpaid dues, an official said on Friday.

The affected areas include the lobby, entrance and toilets in the administrative building, which is used by hundreds of employees and citizens daily, the official said.

Sub-Divisional Officer Chandrabhan Khandait said the issue arose because many offices weren’t regularly contributing to the contingency fund. “However, the offices have now agreed to pay their shares, and we hope to resolve the issue and restore power,” he said. PTI COR NR