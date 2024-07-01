Mahavitaran's electricity bill arrears from consumers swell to Rs 89,321 crore: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the total arrears owed to Mahavitaran due to unpaid electricity bills by consumers have reached Rs 89,321 crore as of March 2024.

Mahavitaran or the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board.

Responding to a debate on the issue during the question hour in the state assembly, Fadnavis, who holds the energy portfolio, disclosed that 1.55 crore electricity consumers have defaulted on payments amounting to Rs 58,776 crore. Additionally, the interest and penalties on these dues amount to Rs 30,545 crore. PTI MR NSK