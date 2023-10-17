Mahayuti aims to win more than 45 LS seats in Maharashtra and 225 assembly segments: state BJP chief

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said the Mahayuti alliance has set a target to win more than 45 Lok Sabha seats out of 48 in the state and 225 assembly segments in the next elections.

Mahayuti comprises the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

Speaking to reporters in Thane about the BJP's Jansamvad Yatra, Bawankule said, “The Mahayuti has set a target of winning 45 plus seats in Maharashtra. The BJP will deploy its full strength in all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies to ensure gaining of maximum votes for Mahayuti candidates”.

Queried on a formula being adopted for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Maharashtra, he said, “The BJP will try to ensure that every candidate of Mahayuti wins. The picture, however, may vary in civic or local body elections such as corporations or zilla parishads.” "Mahayuti will have 225 MLAs in the next assembly in Maharashtra and 45 MPs from the state in Lok Sabha in 2024. We have made preparations,” he added.

He also said leaders of 'Mahayuti' and 11 other constituents will decide about sharing of seats for the Lok Sabha and the state assembly elections, which will be vetted by the central parliamentary board of the BJP.

"We will work to ensure the victory of candidates irrespective of the seats they contest under Mahayuti," he added.

The BJP leader further said Mahayuti is eying 51 per cent of vote share in the elections. PTI ND COR NSK