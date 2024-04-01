'Mahayuti' allies close to finalizing seat-sharing in Maharashtra for LS polls: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Apr 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said 'Mahayuti' partners are close to finalizing their seat-sharing arrangement and a decision has been taken by the ruling alliance on fielding candidates in Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the second phase in April.

"We are close to finalizing the seats and we will announce the arrangement soon," said the senior BJP leader.

Fadnavis, speaking to the media at the Nagpur airport, was replying to a query on delay by 'Mahayuti' allies in deciding distribution of Lok Sabha seats among themselves.

The ruling 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) consists of the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

However, a decision on distribution of seats going to polls in the second phase has been taken by the alliance constituents, informed Fadnavis without disclosing details.

Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19. In the second phase, eight seats located in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions will see voting on April 26. PTI CLS RSY