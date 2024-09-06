Mahayuti allies will together decide their CM face, says Fadnavis

Nagpur, Sep 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state's three ruling parties - BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP - will together decide the Mahayuti's chief ministerial face, and asserted that there is no confusion in the ruling alliance over the issue.

He said the Mahayuti alliance will face the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters in Nagpur on the sidelines of a programme.

Replying to a query on whether the CM face in Maharashtra will be decided before or after the elections, he said, "There is no reason to create unnecessary confusion. In Mahayuti, CM Eknath Shinde is the head of the government and we are going to polls under his leadership." The former chief minister said he does not have the right to decide the chief ministerial face.

"BJP's parliamentary board and leaders of two other ruling parties - CM Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP - will together take a decision on this matter. Only they can decide whether to do it (choose the CM candidate) now or later. I don't have a right to speak about it. But there is no confusion," Fadnavis said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held in November.