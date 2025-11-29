Mahayuti coalition based on ideology and will continue: Eknath Shinde

Nashik, Nov 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state is based on an ideology and it will continue.

He said the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance is based on the ideals of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader L K Advani and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Our alliance is based on an ideology for a long time and it will continue," Shinde said.

He was responding to remarks made by Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan.

On Thursday, Chavan said, "I want to save the alliance till December 2. I will respond to the allegations later." There has been significant unease between the Shiv Sena and the BJP ahead of the Maharashtra local body polls that are scheduled to begin on December 2. PTI PR RC