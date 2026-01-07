Mahayuti constituents to avoid trading charges against each other, says NCP leader Sunil Tatkare

Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday asserted that while constituents of the Mahayuti alliance are contesting the January 15 civic elections separately in certain regions, they have reached an understanding to maintain political decorum and desist from making personal allegations against one another.

Talking to reporters after an election rally in Thane, Tatkare revealed he had held high-level discussions with senior state BJP leaders to address recent bickerings among Mahayuti partners.

The ruling coalition consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The BJP has tied up with the Shiv Sena in several civic bodies going to polls, while the NCP is contesting on its own in several cities, including Mumbai, Thane and Pune. BJP and NCP leaders have made allegations against each other during the ongoing campaigning.

"We have decided to focus on highlighting local issues rather than attacking our allies," Tatkare said, noting that he has also spoken with state BJP minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to ensure the situation improves immediately.

Addressing the controversy surrounding candidates being elected unopposed, the Lok Sabha MP dismissed the Opposition's protests as a sign of their weakening position.

"This is not the first time candidates have been elected unopposed; it happens even in the legislature," he pointed out.

The NCP leader argued that the Opposition should have faced the candidates on the battlefield instead of raising a "hue and cry" after losing ground.

Explaining the NCP's decision to go solo in several municipal corporations, Tatkare stated that his party realised the Shiv Sena-BJP seat-sharing arrangement would leave the Ajit Pawar-led outfit with fewer seats.

"We decided to go alone to maximise our reach, though we remain in alliance with Mahayuti constituents in several other corporations," he explained.

Despite the separate contest, the Lok Sabha MP assured that the Mahayuti remains committed to providing collective benefits to the state's citizens.

Tatkare expressed confidence in the party's prospects for the January 15 civic polls, noting that the NCP's position in Thane has "improved considerably." He urged local NCP leaders to draft a separate manifesto for Thane city to address urban concerns.

At the election rally, Tatkare took a sharp dig at leaders who deserted the party, specifically mentioning Ganesh Naik, who is now a BJP minister.

He dismissed such exits as a common political "tendency" that would not hinder the NCP's growth. PTI COR RSY