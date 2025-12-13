Mahayuti does not want LoPs in state legislature as it's afraid of opposition: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the ruling parties should be ashamed for not having leaders of the opposition in the Maharashtra legislature, claiming it reflects their fear of the post and weakens democratic processes.

Speaking to reporters, Raut also criticised Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule over his remarks suggesting the creation of a separate state of Vidarbha, allegedly backed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) would strongly oppose any move that seeks to divide Maharashtra.

"It is a democratic necessity to have a Leader of Opposition in municipal corporations, state assemblies, and Parliament. It is also a Constitutional requirement,” Raut said.

He alleged that over the past 10–11 years, efforts have been made, particularly through electoral processes, to ensure that no LoP is appointed anywhere. The BJP, he claimed, has consistently worked to undermine and insult the institution of the Leader of Opposition.

"In Maharashtra, there is no Leader of Opposition in either House of the legislature. The ruling parties should be ashamed. Legislative work is being conducted without an LoP, which clearly shows they fear the position,” Raut said.

He pointed out that Maharashtra has historically had Leaders of the Opposition even when opposition parties had fewer numbers.

"Even when the BJP lacked sufficient strength in Parliament, it was given the LoP post,” the Rajya Sabha member added.

The opposition has been demanding the appointment of LoPs in both Houses of the state legislature. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated Bhaskar Jadhav for the assembly, while the Congress has proposed Satej Patil for the legislative council.

Commenting on the recent Vande Mataram debate in Parliament, Raut said the BJP appeared rattled by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"There was enthusiasm in the debate because of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and it reinforced the belief that democracy is alive,” he said, adding that the debate had exposed the BJP and its affiliated organisations.

He demanded a discussion on the Maharashtra Geet in the state legislature, saying it will open a debate on who contributed to the formation of Maharashtra and Mumbai. PTI PR NSK