Mahayuti eyeing 51 pc vote share in local polls, don't know about MNS preparations: BJP leader

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday declared the ruling Mahayuti alliance is eying 51 per cent vote share in the upcoming local body elections in the state.

He appeared unperturbed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's call to his party workers to strengthen the organisation ahead of elections to local bodies and speculation about his rapprochement with estranged cousin Uddhav, who heads the Shiv Sena (UBT).

"The BJP-led Mahayuti has made preparations to secure 51 per cent vote share. We received 51.78 per cent votes in the assembly polls as well (held in November 2024). I do not know what preparations Raj Thackeray and his allied parties are making, but we are ready. No matter who contests, Mahayuti will get 51 per cent vote share," Bawankule told reporters.

The ruling alliance consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

His remarks came hours after Raj Thackeray, who has supported the BJP in elections in the past, addressed a gathering of party office-bearers in Mumbai and asked them to begin preparations for the civic polls, including the all-important, cash-rich city municipal corporation.

He also appealed to Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS workers to forget past differences and avoid internal disputes.

The senior BJP leader predicted not a single seat would go to the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), or Sharad Pawar-led NCP, as people had accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for national progress and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' work for Maharashtra's development.

"The people will vote for development," he insisted.

Asked about speculation of alliance talks between the Thackeray brothers, Bawankule said, "Those who are not prepared for elections make such statements. Even if elections are announced tomorrow, we are ready. The BJP, which has 1.51 crore members in Maharashtra, along with Ajit Pawar (who heads NCP) and Eknath Shinde (who leads Shiv Sena), is fully prepared (for polls)." PTI ND RSY