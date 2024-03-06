'Mahayuti' government working at 'bullet train' speed, says Maharashtra CM Shinde

Thane, Mar 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said his "double engine" Mahayuti' (grand alliance) government is working at the "bullet train" speed and those constantly criticizing it will become jobless after the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and will be forced to sit at home.

Advertisment

Inaugurating the 'Namo Maha Rojgar Melava' (job fair) in Thane city, his political turf in adjoining Mumbai, he came down heavily on the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and said it "failed" on all counts.

"By being on Facebook live and sitting at home nothing could be achieved," Shinde said in a veiled attack on Thackeray.

He said state government-sponsored job fairs, already held in Nagpur, Baramati (Pune district), Latur, Ahmednagar and now in Thane (for Konkan division youths), are a continuous process and will be conducted in each and every district going forward.

Advertisment

In his speech, the CM highlighted various ongoing welfare and development projects of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government and said the state is witnessing 'Mahavikas' (grand growth) under the current three-party dispensation.

"This double-engine (same party/parties in power at the Centre and also in a state) government is working at the bullet train speed," he asserted.

The multi-party 'Mahayuti' government enjoys the support of 210 MLAs in the 288-member state Assembly, the CM declared.

Advertisment

He spoke about providing government jobs to youths and creating opportunities for them through skill development and self-employment schemes.

Shinde said a skill development centre has been set up by the Tata group at Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district in eastern Maharashtra, which will train 5000 youths each year and provide them job opportunities too.

"This is not a platform to speak on politics but the building of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and its inauguration (on January 22) has created a wave throughout the country" he maintained.

Advertisment

He directed state government departments connected to employment generation and industries to create awareness among beneficiaries about schemes targeted at them.

"If we start skill development courses at the school level, then students will benefit a lot," said the CM.

He said because of initiatives taken by the state government, industrialists are queuing up to set up their units in Gadchiroli and this is happening because, "We have crushed Naxalite activities in the region".

Shinde said those setting up industries along the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Highway will be given subsidies. PTI COR RSY