Mahayuti govt adopted 'bluff and rule' strategy of delaying action on social justice: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Congress on Friday alleged that the Mahayuti government's "steadfast refusal" to conduct a caste survey had a real consequence for a number of Maharashtra's traditionally disadvantaged communities and claimed that it adopted a "bluff and rule" strategy of repeatedly delaying action on social justice.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would return to power and restore the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Annabhau Sathe, and Jyotiba Phule.

"The non-biological prime minister and the Mahayuti government's steadfast refusal to conduct a caste census has had real consequence for a number of Maharashtra's traditionally disadvantaged communities," he alleged.

Several communities in Maharashtra have been demanding a caste survey and enhanced reservation in government jobs and academic institutions for years, Ramesh said in a post on X.

He claimed that the effects of caste-based marginalisation were evident from these communities' poor performance on Human Development Index indicators but they received no support from the Mahayuti government.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of the Mahayuti alliance has repeatedly made vague commitments about studying other states' methodologies to address their demands for reservation but no meaningful progress has been made, Ramesh said.

The Congress has repeatedly called for a nationwide caste survey and removal of the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, he said.

This will ensure that every deprived community in India is able to access the opportunities they deserve, Ramesh added.

The Congress leader further said, "The Mahayuti has learnt from the non-biological prime minister's playbook, and adopted a 'bluff and rule' strategy -- of repeatedly delaying action on social justice." Beginning November 23, the MVA will return to power in Maharashtra and restore the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Annabhau Sathe, and Jyotiba Phule, Ramesh said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The opposition MVA includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20.

The votes will be counted on November 23, a day before the current Maharashtra Assembly completes its term. PTI ASK ASK SZM SZM