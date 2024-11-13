Mahayuti govt committed to develop infrastructure: CM Shinde

Palghar, Nov 13 (PTI) Campaigning for Mahayuti candidates, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said his government was committed to develop infrastructure in the coastal Palghar district.

During the day, Shinde spoke at rallies in support of Rajendra Gavit, the candidate from Palghar assembly constituency, and Vilas Tare, candidate from Boisar ahead of the November 20 state elections.

He highlighted major ongoing and upcoming projects including the Vadhvan Port which involves an investment of Rs 76,000 crore and plans to extend the Mumbai Sea Link from Versova to Virar, Palghar and Dahanu.

"Palghar is being developed as a key hub, and we are also establishing an airport here. This district will soon be an essential part of Maharashtra's economic map," he stated.

The chief minister also assured local fishermen that they would benefit from these projects.

The Vadhvan port project, in particular, is facing opposition from a section of fishermen community.

Shinde dismissed threats by the Shiv Sena (UBT) to investigate, on coming to power, his government's popular welfare schemes including the Ladki Bahin Scheme.

"I am not afraid of hollow threats. These investigations will not deter us from delivering for the people of Maharashtra," he said.

The Opposition should not take him for granted, added Shinde who split the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in 2022.

The chief minister referred to Gavit's extensive experience as an MP, describing him as well-suited to serve the people of Palghar.

He also reassured supporters of sitting MLA Srinivas Vanga, who did not receive a ticket this election, that he would be accommodated in the government, citing examples of other MPs who were offered roles after stepping down.

On the controversy over the checking of bags of Uddhav Thackeray by election officials, Shinde said, "My baggage only contains clothes and cold drinks. I have no secrets to hide." Speaking at a rally in support of NCP candidate Najeeb Mulla in Kalwa-Mumbra assembly constituency in Thane district, CM Shinde accused the Opposition MVA of stalling the state's development during its tenure.

Mumbra-Kalwa received substantial development funds Rs 3,500 crore during his tenure, the chief minister said.

The CM praised Mulla's tenure as a corporator, while accusing MVA leaders of collecting 'haftas' (protection money) and said some of them even went to jail.

The rival NCP (SP) has fielded sitting MLA Jitendra Awhad from the seat. PTI COR KRK