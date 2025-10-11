Mahayuti govt committed to fulfilling Bal Thackeray's dream of housing for every Mumbaikar: Shinde

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the Mahayuti government in the state was committed to fulfilling late Bal Thackeray's dream of housing for every Mumbaikar, especially the poor and working class.

This dream is being realised through large-scale housing initiatives being carried out with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

He was speaking at the MHADA's Konkan division housing lottery function in Thane, where 5,354 houses and 77 plots were allotted through a fully computerised draw.

Describing the event a festival of fulfilment for thousands of families, Shinde said the transparent lottery system reflected the public's renewed faith in the MHADA.

"A house is not just a structure of four walls, it is the foundation of security, self-respect and happiness for every family. Balasaheb Thackeray always dreamed that every Mumbaikar, especially the poor and the working class, should have his own home. Today, that dream is taking shape," he said.

"Balasaheb's dream was not political, it was emotional. It was about giving dignity to every Mumbaikar. That dream is now becoming a reality," he added.

According to Shinde, the MHADA has already built over nine lakh houses across the state and added that 35 to 40 citizens compete for each flat, which shows their trust in the authority.

He claimed that there was complete transparency in the lottery system as no political interference or favouritism is allowed.

"We are redeveloping old colonies built by the MHADA and the SRA, and constructing lakhs of affordable houses across Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar and other parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region. Our goal is to provide homes, not just buildings - homes that carry Balasaheb's vision forward," the deputy CM said.

The government has initiated joint ventures with CIDCO, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to speed up redevelopment, with 30 to 35 lakh new homes planned in the next five years at a cost of Rs 50 lakh crore, Shinde said. PTI COR NP