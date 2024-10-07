Mahayuti govt in Maharashtra committing 'immense corruption': Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of committing "immense corruption" by deceiving people in the name of development and asserted that people of the state will soon seek accountability from it.

The Congress general secretary also shared a purported video of Ratnagiri station roof coming apart amid heavy rains.

A newly installed roof and cladding were damaged at Ratnagiri railway station amid heavy rains in the Konkan region, officials said on Monday.

According to officials of the Konkan Railway, tin sheets were blown away and cladding fell, damaging about 15 to 20 sq ft roof, as heavy rains and gusty winds lashed the region on Sunday evening.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which the structure's cladding is seen hanging and later falling. The entire roof is seen swaying with the wind.

Sharing the video, Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, "In Maharashtra, the roof of Ratnagiri station collapsed even before its inauguration. Meanwhile, the Mumbai-Nashik highway, which is not even fully ready yet, has more than 500 potholes and cracks." Earlier, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg collapsed within a few months of its inauguration, she said.

Cracks had appeared in the road connecting the Atal Setu built at a cost of Rs 18 thousand crores in Mumbai, she added.

"The 'Khokha and Dhokha' government in Maharashtra has committed immense corruption by deceiving the people in the name of development. The people of Maharashtra are soon going to exact accountability from it," Priyanka Gandhi said. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK