Mahayuti govt not only corrupt but those part of it are criminals, alleges Patole

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Tuesday attacked the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the state, alleging that it was not only corrupt but those who were part of it were criminals.

He also sought to know why no action was being taken against Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde despite a BJP minister's allegations of corruption against him, and said the controversy surrounding him has brought to the fore the internal conflict in the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Speaking to reporters, Patole said, "The BJP-led government is not just corrupt, but those who are part of it are all criminals. Not only ministers, but the entire administration is corrupt. The allegations against Dhananjay Munde are serious, but it is the BJP that is behind these charges. A BJP MLA is openly exposing Munde's corruption, yet the chief minister has not taken any action." "Is this the result of infighting between the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena? The Congress has no interest in their internal disputes," he said.

Activist Anjali Damania on Tuesday alleged that there was a Rs 88 crore scam in the agriculture department when NCP leader Dhananjay Munde held the portfolio in the previous Mahayuti coalition government in the state.

Munde is already under fire over the arrest of his aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

Patole said the real issues are being faced by the people. Farmers have not received their dues. Soybean, rice, and onion farmers are facing a crisis, Patole said.

"Bangladeshi women are getting (the Ladki Bahin scheme's) money from the government, while the citizens of Maharashtra are suffering. Law and order situation in the state has collapsed, with two murders in Shirdi just yesterday. Women are unsafe," he alleged.

The police in Parbhani allegedly killed Somnath Suryavanshi, a young Ambedkarite activist, he said, adding that the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, Akshay Shinde, was killed in a fake encounter.

"This government is hiding serious issues, but the opposition will not remain silent. The government must answer these questions," he said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that buffaloes sacrificed in Guwahati during Eknath Shinde's visit to the Kamakhya temple were buried on the premises of 'Varsha' so that the CM's post should not go to anybody else other than Shinde.

Responding to a query on Raut's allegation, Patole said, "Ever since the Modi government came to power, black magic and superstition have spread in the country. Is the same happening in Maharashtra? Are they performing rituals to ensure their political future? Is that why Devendra Fadnavis refuses to stay in 'Varsha'?" Former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh enacted an anti-superstition law, yet such practices are taking place. This is shameful. It is extremely worrying that such incidents are happening in Maharashtra, the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, he said.

On Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar expressing concern over the credibility of results of the recently-held assembly polls, Patole said the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have raised similar issues.

"We have already lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, which itself has insulted democracy. While Prakash Ambedkar approached the court, Rahul Gandhi also raised this issue in Parliament yesterday. Now that the matter is in court, we hope justice will be delivered," he said. PTI ND NP