Mahayuti govt rushed to approve Adani Group projects ahead of Maharashtra poll announcement: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Congress on Monday accused the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of rushing to approve projects for the Adani Group ahead of the announcement of elections in the state, but said the people had "seen through these games".

Advertisment

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh that recent statements from top Mahayuti leaders have made it clear why the government has approved these projects.

In a post on X, Ramesh said that ever since the Election Commission declared the assembly polls on October 15, the state government, led by the BJP, had been on a spree of clearing projects for "Modani." "Let us recall how the Mahayuti spent its last few days in power: September 15, 2024: Modani wins energy contract to supply 6,600 MW of power to Maharashtra at inflated consumer prices; September 30, 2024: 255 acres of ecologically fragile salt pan land handed over to Modani," the Congress leader post on X.

"October 10, 2024: 140 acres in Madh handed over to Modani; October 14, 2024: 124 acres from the Deonar landfill in Mumbai handed over to Modani," he said.

Advertisment

"But the people of Maharashtra have already seen through these games. They will most certainly give the Maha Vikas Aghadi a clear and decisive mandate," the Congress leader said.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled to be held on November 20. PTI SKC ARD SKY SKY