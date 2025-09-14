Mahayuti govt weakening Maharashtra's social fabric, creating divide: Pawar

Nashik, Sep 14 (PTI) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday accused the Mahayuti government of weakening the social fabric of Maharashtra and asked his cadre to counter it.

Speaking at a party meeting, Pawar claimed that the state government was working to widen the social divide.

The senior leader's comments have come even as several OBC, Adivasi and Banjara community outfits are warning of protests demanding that the state government withdraw the Maratha quota GR issued in the wake of the agitation by activist Manoj Jarange.

The outfits have contended that the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette to allow members of the Maratha community to get Kunbi caste certificates and quota would greatly impact SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes.

Pawar stated that the Hyderabad Gazette gives Scheduled Tribes status to the VJNT and Banjara communities, and they are making similar demands for quota.

He pointed out that the cabinet sub-committees for the Maratha quota and OBCs comprised only ministers from both these communities.

"Never before has a government committee been constituted based on caste and community," he claimed.

"It looks like the government doesn't want to resolve issues. It is attempting to weaken the social fabric. We must counter it and ensure it doesn't happen, even if one has to pay a political price. There should be no compromise on social harmony and unity," Pawar said.

Talking to reporters earlier, the veteran politician said that he had nothing to do with Jarange or his agitation.

"There is no need for me to comment on the issue, which is baseless, and I have nothing to do with it," he said when asked about claims that he supported Jarange's protests.

He said caste and community divides run deep in many parts of the state, and it was a cause of concern.

Pawar asked his party to strengthen its farmer cell and formulate programmes and policies to ensure the agriculture sector is not harmed.

He claimed that 1,186 farmers had committed suicide in the state in the last eight months, and of these, 700 deaths were reported from Vidarbha and 820 from Marathwada.

Pawar also came down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led Union government, saying its foreign policy was such that it has no friends left.

"All our neighbours have turned against us," he said, adding that the US was dictating to India.

Reacting to Pawar's allegation that the social fabric of the state was being weakened, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Everyone knows what Pawar saheb is famous for. When he says 'X', consider it as 'Y', and he is famous for it. He is a big leader, what more can I say about him?" PTI MR SPK ARU