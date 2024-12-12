Mahayuti govt will have no relevance if Ajit Pawar doesn’t get finance portfolio: NCP

Mumbai: NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari on Thursday said the BJP-led Mahayuti regime will have no relevance if his party chief Ajit Pawar doesn’t get the finance portfolio.

Mitkari’s comments come ahead of the cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government.

Responding to the speculation that the BJP would keep the finance ministry, Mitkari said only Ajit Pawar is capable of handling the finance department. He has presented 10 budgets and knows how to maintain fiscal discipline, said Mitkari.

“If Ajit Pawar is not made the finance minister, this government will have no relevance,” said Mitkari, who is a member of the legislative council.

The cabinet expansion is likely to take place by December 14, a senior BJP leader said on Wednesday. The BJP is expected to keep 21 to 22 ministerial berths, including the CM’s post, the leader said, adding that four to five ministerial berths may be kept vacant.

The Maharashtra cabinet can have a maximum of 43 ministers, including the chief minister.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Delhi on Thursday that the names of the probable ministers from the BJP in his cabinet had been shortlisted and the final decision would be taken by the party's central leadership.

Incidentally, Ajit Pawar is also in the national capital. Fadnavis said he and Pawar have come to Delhi for their respective meetings.

On December 5, Fadnavis took oath as the CM along with Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as his deputies, after the Mahayuti alliance won 230 of the 288 seats in the state assembly polls.