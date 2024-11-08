Mahayuti govt's policies causing hardships, bring MVA to power: Patole urges voters

Latur, Nov 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said the Mahayuti government's policies have caused immense hardships to common citizens and there was a need to overthrow it and bring the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to power in the state.

Advertisment

He was addressing a rally at Nilanga in the district to garner support for Congress candidate Abhay Salunke ahead of the November 20 assembly polls.

"Farmers are struggling as their crops are not getting a fair price. Issues of law and order persist and women are not safe in the state. Unemployment and rising inflation are major issues being faced by the people. Hence, the goal is to replace the Mahayuti alliance with the MVA," Patole said.

Announcing the MVA's guarantees, he said that every woman will get Rs 3,000 per month of financial assistance and farm loan of up to Rs 3 lakh will be waived. Youth will be paid Rs 4,000 monthly unemployment allowance and women can travel in state buses free of cost, he said. PTI COR NP