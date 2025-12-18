Mahayuti has arrived at consensus on 150 of 227 civic seats in Mumbai: BJP leader Satam

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) The ruling Mahayuti has reached consensus on 150 of the 227 seats in Mumbai for the January 15 civic polls, senior BJP leader Ameet Satam said on Thursday.

Discussions on the remaining 77 seats are expected to be completed within the next two to three days, added Satam, the BJP's Mumbai chief.

"We have arrived at consensus on 150 seats. Talks on the remaining 77 seats are ongoing and will be concluded soon. The final decision on these seats will be taken with the concurrence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde," he said while addressing a press conference along with industries minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant.

The objective of the seat-sharing formula is to provide corruption-free civic administration in Mumbai, Satam added.

"It is not important who contests how many seats. The Mahayuti will contest all 227 seats and win more than 150 seats, ensuring that a Mahayuti mayor is elected. The BJP, Shiv Sena and RPI are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of Mumbaikars," he said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Satam alleged that those who had ruled the BMC for 25 years indulged in corruption and "sold" Mumbai.

Attempts to change the city's character for electoral gains would be defeated, Satam said.

Satam also ruled out any association with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Nawab Malik, citing "serious allegations" against the latter.

Samant said consensus had been reached on 150 seats, while deliberations would continue on the remaining 77.

"More than the number of seats, it is important that the Mahayuti moves forward united. If there are differences on some of the remaining seats, the decision will be taken by Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde," the Shiv Sena minister said.

Samant asserted that the alliance would not break over seat-sharing or any other issue. PTI ND BNM