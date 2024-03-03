Mahayuti has resolved to support PM Modi's vision, says Shinde; hails state govt initiatives, DBT

Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Mahayuti alliance has resolved to win 45 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha polls to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India a top economy.

Addressing a massive crowd at a 'shaasan aplya dari (government at your doorstep) event in Dombivali in Thane, he said the initiative had reached several crore persons in the state, adding that several works like granting reservation to the Maratha community and the launch of 121 irrigation projects had been undertaken by his government.

He also said the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mechanism was working without any leakage, which was ensuring that several crore rupees of developmental initiatives were reaching the rightful beneficiaries.

Shinde inaugurated several projects and laid the foundation stones for others in Kalyan, the Lok Sabha constituency of his son Shrikant Shinde, including the 'bhoomipujan' of Kalyan-Taloja metro line 12.

He said Maharashtra will contribute fully to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India a developed nation Addressing a gathering earlier, the chief minister highlighted the achievements of the state government across various sectors and the benefits of a "double engine government".

"Maharashtra will support PM Modi's vision of making the country a top economy by electing 45 MPs (out of 48)," Shinde said.

The Prime Minister had said India would soon become a USD 5 trillion economy and was poised to become the growth engine of the world in the coming years.

The ruling parties of the Mahayuti alliance include the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Shinde, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Shinde said cashless facilities will be introduced in all state hospitals with a recent hike in medical benefits from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

"Free health check-up has benefited around 4 crore women," he said.

Shinde said Maharashtra is leading in foreign investment, infrastructure development, and adding substantially to GDP.

The chief minister also spoke about plans to construct the Mumbai-Goa greenfield super expressway.

"Ongoing industrial developments are expected to generate employment for 3 lakh individuals. The interim budget for 2024-25 underscores an inclusive approach, catering to all sections of society," he said.

Shinde performed ground-breaking ceremonies for various initiatives, including a new fish market in Dombivli, a cancer-cum-maternity hospital, and an auditorium. PTI COR NSK BNM