Mahayuti heading for victory in ZP polls: Maharashtra BJP chief

Mumbai (PTI): The Mahayuti alliance is set to clinch a decisive victory in Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis, Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan said on Monday when votes of the February 7 elections were counted.

The Election Commission has not shared any official update so far on the results of the 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis that went to the polls last Saturday.

"The current picture indicates that Mahayuti will come to power in these Zilla Parishads," Chavan told reporters.

He added that the BJP will form majority in more than 50 Panchayat Samitis out of 125.

"More than 80 per cent of the elected representatives in the elections are from the constituent parties of the Mahayuti," he said.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party, headed by the late Ajit Pawar.

Chavan said the Mahayuti's performance reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and vision, which made the lives of residents in urban, semi-urban and rural areas easier.

"I congratulate Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his leadership. Simultaneously, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar worked as a united force and helped the people of Maharashtra," said the BJP leader.

He said people in the Konkan region, considered a traditional stronghold of the Thackeray family, supported the BJP-led Mahayuti.

"People have expressed their gratitude through votes for the work done by Fadnavis, Shinde and late Ajit Pawar," Chavan said, emphasising that the ruling alliance contested the elections on development issues and received a positive response.

Senior BJP leader and minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the party would head eight Zilla Parishads.

"We have secured a major victory," he added.

Shiv Sena leader and minister Bharat Gogawale said that people from Raigad have given a decisive mandate for the good work done by us.