Mahayuti leaders suffering from 'Ghajini' syndrome; grant loan waiver to farmers: Cong

Mumbai: In a sharp jibe at the Maharashtra government after Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ruled out a crop loan waiver, Congress on Wednesday alleged the BJP-led alliance is suffering from "Ghajni syndrome" and demanded loan waivers for farmers before the next sowing season.

State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said Mahayuti allies had promised to grant loan waivers to farmers and raise the stipend for women from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 during the poll campaign but changed their stance after coming to power.

"Grant loan waivers to farmers before the sowing season. If this so-called triple-engine government has any credibility left, it should secure a special package from the Centre," Sapkal said while addressing a press conference.

He said the "sudden reversal" of Mahayuti's stand vis-a-vis the promises made in the assembly polls suggests their leaders are suffering from "Ghajini syndrome", an apparent reference to the 2008 movie whose protagonist suffers short-term memory loss.

Ajit Pawar had said the current financial situation of Maharashtra does not allow for a crop loan waiver and asked farmers to pay instalments in time rather than wait for an announcement in this regard.

"They have issued an order to repay loans before March 31. This sudden reversal suggests that the leaders of Mahayuti are suffering from a 'Ghajini' syndrome. Farmers must receive loan waivers before the sowing season," Sapkal added.

He claimed the Budget session was wrapped up without making any significant decisions and the Aurangzeb tomb issue was raised instead of addressing fundamental public issues.

"They just delivered lofty speeches, seemingly forgetting their manifesto. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers acted like stage performers," he added.

Sapkal further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the RSS memorial in Nagpur suggests he turned to the Sangh because his position as PM is under threat.