Mahayuti leaders to decide whether to fight Thane civic polls together or solo: Ravindra Chavan

Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan on Friday said the decision on whether to contest the upcoming civic polls in Thane alone or as part of the three-party Mahayuti alliance will be taken by leaders of these parties.

His statement comes amid demands within sections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to fight the municipal elections in Thane and Navi Mumbai separately so that their respective party has better chances of staking claim to the mayoral post.

Local bodies elections in Maharashtra are slated to be held in December-January.

Talking to reporters after BJP's Konkan division meeting, Chavan said, "There is still time for the municipal elections. A final decision regarding the Mahayuti alliance will be taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. But BJP workers should start preparing for the polls." BJP Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar recently said the party should aim to win the mayor's post by going solo.

Speaking in Ratnagiri on Thursday deputy CM Shinde also said the decision on contesting the polls together will be taken by leaders of the Mahayuti constituents. PTI COR NP