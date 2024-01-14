Mahayuti leaders vow to win all 3 Lok Sabha seats in Thane district, hail PM Modi's leadership

Thane, Jan 14 (PTI) Union minister Kapil Patil, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde and other leaders on Sunday vowed to strengthen the Mahayuti alliance to clinch all three Lok Sabha seats in Thane district of Maharashtra.

Advertisment

Leaders of Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BJP, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) besides smaller constituents addressed a gathering here in the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, former BJP Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe emphasized national devotion, asserting that Ram Bhakti transcends individual affiliations, and administered a "Shree Ram" pledge.

Union Minister of State Kapil Patil spoke about the impact of government schemes like Kisan Samman and Ayushman Bharat. He urged Mahayuti workers to collaborate effectively to ensure a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

Maharashtra Minister Ravindra Chavan and MP Shrikant Shinde also lauded PM Modi's governance for the completion of significant projects, including the Ram temple, in ten years.

Shiv Sena's Naresh Mhaske urged supporters to become "Namo soldiers" while NCP's Anand Paranjape appealed for a united effort to win all three Lok Sabha seats.

Bhiwandi, Thane, and Kalyan are three parliamentary constituencies in Thane district, two of which are with BJP and Shiv Sena led by Shinde. PTI COR NSK