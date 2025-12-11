Mahayuti legislators likely to visit Hedgewar's memorial

Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Legislators of the ruling BJP-led alliance Mahayuti are expected to visit the memorial of RSS founder K B Hedgewar here on Sunday, sources said.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in the city.

A reliable source told PTI that the legislators are expected to visit the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbag.

Last year, BJP and Shiv Sena legislators including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde had visited Smruti Mandir. Deputy CM and NCP head Ajit Pawar, however, had skipped the visit. PTI CLS KRK