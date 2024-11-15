Mahayuti masking poor report card in Maharashtra with 'batoge toh katoge' slogan: Pilot

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The BJP and its allies in the ruling Mahayuti have nothing to show in their report card in Maharashtra, which is why they are using rhetoric like "batoge toh katoge", Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Friday.

Advertisment

In an interview with PTI Videos, Pilot came up with his own slogan of "padoge toh badoge" (study and you will grow) to counter the saffron party's "divisive" rhetoric.

The Congress leader, who is deployed to look after the party's campaign in Marathwada for the November 20 assembly election, said he has found that the Maha Vikas Aghadi's manifesto and its five guarantees are much better than the ruling dispensation's pre-poll promises.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), has promised to conduct a caste-based census and remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations, Rs 3,000 financial aid to women every month and free bus rides to women and waive off farm loans and provide a Rs 25 lakh health cover to farmers.

Advertisment

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said the people of Maharashtra want to vote the same way they did during the Lok Sabha elections when the MVA managed to outperform the Mahayuti, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

"People have seen this government here (in Maharashtra) and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Ultimately, it is about the governance, getting jobs, security and the transparent function of a government. All those things are missing. We have come forward with a positive agenda. The MVA and Congress have put together a blueprint, which is holistic, futuristic and positive," he said.

Slamming the BJP's slogan, "batoge toh katoge" (you will perish if you are divided), he said, "This rhetoric is used when you (ruling parties) have underperformed or have no report card to show. I counter this by saying, 'padhoge to badhoge' (study and you will grow)."

Advertisment

Voters of this generation will not appreciate the politics of creating fear, polarising people and getting votes in the name of masjid and mandir.

Pilot said he is ready to debate with BJP leaders on issues like peace, harmony and development.

"Creating fear in people's minds shows that you (BJP) are on the back foot, and I think not only BJP leaders, anyone in the right mind will never appreciate such comments," he said.

Advertisment

The Congress leader said using historical figures like Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in campaigns shows a lack of ideas, courage and performance.

"What about your performance (BJP and Mahayuti) when you were in power for 10 years in India and Mumbai? What stopped them from fighting elections based on their report card? At the fag end of the term, they started announcing schemes. Why were they sleeping for years and months?" he said.

The former Union minister claimed the UPA regime (2004 to 2014) never had to clarify that it would not change the Constitution, but the NDA government has to because they intend to do so.

Advertisment

Any community that feels aggrieved has a right to demand a law, he said on the Maratha quota issue.

Hence, the Congress has advocated for a proper survey. Unless there is scientifically proven data to justify the demands, how can the budget be allocated and quota be given, he said.

Pilot said, "The BJP is trying to pit communities and religions against each other. They have used every agency, including the income tax department, Enforcement Directorate and police, to target leaders of the opposition parties, which is a misuse. They turned a blind eye to their allies and partners, but they have put two CMs in prison and attacked almost everyone in the opposition."

Advertisment

On the burden of freebies on the economy, he said, "Every government has to take some affirmative actions to help the underprivileged. If it is reaching the right people to elevate their poverty, it is acceptable. But if it is done with a single agenda to get votes, we won't agree. If there is a long-term agenda and you have the resource management capacity, it can be done."