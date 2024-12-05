Mahayuti ministers to take oath in one week: NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said ministers from the Mahayuti allies in Maharashtra will take oath in a week's time.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters here, Bhujbal also said that NCP head Ajit Pawar, who will take oath as deputy chief minister for the sixth time on Thursday evening, has a good grasp over the finance department.

Notably, Pawar served as the deputy CM and also held the finance portfolio in the outgoing government.

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony in Mumbai to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

Fadnavis would be taking oath along with two deputy chief ministers, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters earlier in the day.

Bhujbal said after the swearing-in of the chief minister and two deputy CMs, they will sit together and discuss the cabinet formation.

"The cabinet formation modalities will be discussed by the three leaders and the ministry will be formed in a week's time," said Bhujbal, who served as a minister in the outgoing government.

Advertisment

The formation of the new government comes after two weeks of intense negotiations following the November 20 state assembly polls and results on November 23.

Together with allies Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats in the 288-member state assembly.