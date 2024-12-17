Mahayuti MLAs object to Sena (UBT) leader's remarks on governor

Nagpur, Dec 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav's comments on the governor's role in government formation drew sharp response from the treasury benches in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Advertisment

BJP member Atul Bhatkhalkar and state ministers Ashish Jaiswal (Shiv Sena) and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP) objected to Jadhav's remarks made during a discussion on Governor CP Radhakrishnan's address to a joint session of the state legislature last week.

Vikhe Patil demanded that Jadhav apologise, while Bhatkhalkar said the remarks should be expunged.

The presiding officer later expunged the references made by Jadhav on the governor's role in government formation.

Advertisment

The opposition should accept the people's mandate giving the Mahayuti alliance full majority in the state, Vikhe Patil said.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, secured a landslide victory in the November 20 state polls.

Radhakrishnan addressed a joined session of the state legislature on December 9. PTI MR GK