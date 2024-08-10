Mahayuti polarising OBCs and Maratha community; MVA will win 185 seats: Patole

Latur, Aug 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday accused the ruling Mahayuti alliance of creating a rift between OBCs and the Maratha community over the reservation issue, ahead of the assembly elections.

Patole said the Maha Vikas Aghadi- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), will win more than 185 seats out of 288.

Patole and AICC's Maharashtra incharge Ramesh Chennithala chaired a divisional review meeting of Latur, Beed, and Dharashiv districts of Congress workers and leaders.

"Mahayuti is trying to create a rift between Marathas and OBCs," Patole told reporters.

Patole alleged the Mahayuti government of Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde, BJP, and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar is running a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore.

"They boast about developing Maharashtra. A large number of people were killed in accidents on Samridhi expressway due to cracks developed on roads," he alleged.

Patole claimed a large number of farmers have committed suicides in Maharashtra.

"Earlier, Yavatmal was the epicentre of farmers' suicide which is now shifted to Marathwada and Kolhapur (in western Maharashtra)," the Congress leader alleged.

He claimed 886 farmers have taken their own lives in Beed district of state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde.

Meanwhile, Muslim leaders have urged Congress to allot at least 40 assembly segments to candidates from the minority community in upcoming elections.

Congress secretary Moij Shaikh told reporters that Muslim leaders resolved in a meeting held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar that candidates of the minority community be fielded from the constituencies dominated by the community.

In Latur district, Muslim leaders staked a claim on the Ausa and Nilanga constituencies for Congress.

Responding to a query on Muslim representation, Patole said candidates will be selected from the masses and not based on caste or religion. PTI COR NSK