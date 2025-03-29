Mahayuti reneged on crop loan waiver promise; 'govt only interested in tenders': Ambadas Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Saturday accused Mahayuti allies of misleading farmers during elections and said the state government's inability to waive crop loans will increase the financial burden on the poor agriculturists.

He was reacting to Finance Minister Ajit Pawar's statement on the state's inability to grant the waiver considering the current financial situation. Pawar has appealed to farmers to pay loan instalments in time.

"Mahayuti allies had promised to waive crop loans if voted to power (during assembly elections). Now they have gone back on their poll promise," the Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He said farmers believed in the loan waiver assurance and didn't pay instalments for the past 5-6 months. "Due to non-payment of instalments, the interest burden is growing. Suicides by farmers are not abated".

"The Union Government can write off loans worth thousands of crores incurred by Adani, but it cannot fulfil the promise to waive farmers' loans. This government is interested in tenders only," Danve said.

He claimed the government was forced to pay more for development works and making purchases due to the rising costs of tenders.

"While the public money is being looted, the government is not waiving farmers' debt," Danve said.

He alleged the government didn't allow the Opposition to raise the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, Parbhani youth Somnath Suryavanshi, and Swargate bus stand rape case during the recently-concluded budget session of the state legislature, dominated mainly by issues like the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb and comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks.

"The government will have to take action in the murder and rape cases due to public pressure," he added.

Danve took a dig at Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat who had reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the Budgetary allocations. He had claimed that the total cuts for social justice and tribal affairs departments stood at Rs 7,000 crore.

"The letter written by him (Shirsat) to the chief minister might have gone into the dustbin as no one counts him as a minister. The government doesn't take them (Shiv Sena ministers) seriously. The government is only interested in tenders, while its welfare schemes are in bad shape," he added. PTI AW NSK