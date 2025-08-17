Mahayuti rift? Eknath Shinde won political lottery, people are observing: Ganesh Naik

Palghar, Aug 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Forest Minister and BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has caused a flutter by stating that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had won a "lottery", apparently referring to his appointment as chief minister in 2022, noting that people observe how a person "earns" his position and retains it.

"Eknath Shinde (current deputy CM) had won a lottery. Not everyone has to win the lottery, but Shinde won it. However, what matters is how a person achieves a position and retains it, and common people observe this," Naik said on Friday at a bhoomi pujan ceremony.

Naik said when he was the guardian minister of Thane district, late Vishnu Savra, late BJP MP Chintaman Wanga, and Eknath Shinde were members of DPDC (District Planning and Development Council).

The event was attended by both Shiv Sena MLAs from Palghar and Boisar constituencies, along with Palghar MP Hemant Savara of the BJP.

This is not the first time Naik has targeted Shinde. In July, Naik had alleged that outsiders were exploiting Navi Mumbai’s resources, without naming Shinde, the guardian minister of Thane district.

Shiv Sena had hit back by accusing Naik of trying to deflect attention from his own long-standing hold over the city’s affairs.

Shinde toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022 and became chief minister.

He had to make way for Devendra Fadnavis after the BJP won a maximum number of seats in the 2024 assembly elections and settled for deputy chief ministership. PTI COR NSK