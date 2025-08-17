Mahayuti rift? Eknath Shinde won political lottery, people are watching: Ganesh Naik

Palghar, Aug 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Forest Minister and BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has caused a flutter by stating that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had won a "lottery", apparently referring to his appointment as chief minister in 2022, noting that people observe how a person "earns" his position and retains it.

Naik also announced that he would hold a janta darbar in Thane district, the home turf of Shinde.

"Eknath Shinde (current deputy CM) had won a lottery. Not everyone has to win the lottery, but Shinde won it. However, what matters is how a person achieves a position and retains it, and common people observe this," Naik said on Friday at a bhoomi pujan ceremony.

Naik said when he was the guardian minister of Thane district, late Vishnu Savra, late BJP MP Chintaman Wanga, and Eknath Shinde were members of DPDC (District Planning and Development Council).

The event was attended by both Shiv Sena MLAs from Palghar and Boisar constituencies, along with Palghar MP Hemant Savara of the BJP.

This is not the first time Naik, who represents the Airoli constituency in Thane district, has targeted Shinde.

In July, Naik had alleged that outsiders were exploiting Navi Mumbai’s resources, without naming Shinde, the guardian minister of Thane district.

Shiv Sena had hit back by accusing Naik of trying to deflect attention from his own long-standing hold over the city’s affairs.

Shinde toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022 and became chief minister.

He had to make way for Devendra Fadnavis after the BJP won a maximum number of seats in the 2024 assembly elections and settled for deputy chief ministership. PTI COR Meanwhile, Naik on Sunday said he would address a Janata Darbar in Thane on August 22, an announcement that could raise the hackles of Shiv Sena, headed by Shinde.

"The Thane event will cover the entire district, where citizens from across different areas will bring their grievances, seek justice, and find a way forward," he told a gathering in Thane, adding that similar events will be held in Navi Mumbai and Jawhar on August 19 and 20.

"To serve the people, we need power, and to gain power, we must work for the people. Both these responsibilities are complementary and inseparable," he told a gathering. PTI COR NSK