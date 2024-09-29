Mahayuti should discuss whom to pick as LoP; MVA will win over 180 seats: Thorat

Pandharpur, Sep 29 (PTI) The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance should discuss whom it would choose as the leader of the opposition (LoP) after the Maharashtra assembly elections, quipped Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Throat expressed confidence that the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), will win over 180 seats.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will likely be held in November.

“Once we get a solid majority, we will unanimously decide on the CM candidate,” Thorat said, adding that Mahayuti parties – BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP – should start finalising who will be the LoP.

Though the One Nation, One Election’ concept looks good on paper, it’s not feasible, he said.

“Otherwise, the government would have held Maharashtra polls with Haryana elections and not taken another month to campaign with taxpayers’ money,” claimed the senior Congress leader.

MVA is confident of doing well in the upcoming polls after its impressive performance in the Lok Sabha elections, wherein it won 30 of the 48 seats in the state. As an individual party, Congress emerged as the best, winning 13 of the 17 seats it contested. It now also has the support of Sangli MP Vishal Patil, who had contested as an independent.

By contrast, Mahayuti bagged 17 seats, with BJP’s tally in the state dropping to 9 from 23 in the 2019 general elections.

“We are striving to get a solid majority as MVA. The chief ministerial candidate will be decided later,” he said.

Winnability is the only criterion for seat sharing, he said, asserting that MVA will fight unitedly and succeed.

He said the opposition bloc has reached a consensus on 125 of the 288 seats.

Earlier in the day, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said MVA will conclude its seat-sharing talks in 8 to 10 days. PTI MR NR