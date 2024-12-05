Mahayuti supporters from across Maharashtra descend on Azad Maidan for swearing-in ceremony

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Hundreds of BJP activists cheered and shouted slogans `Jai Jai Shree Ram' and `Bharat Mata ki Jai' as Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister at a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan ground in south Mumbai on Thursday evening.

"We were waiting for this day for the last couple of years, and finally the dream has come true. Now it is a government of our choice," said Asha Satarkar who came from Panvel in Raigad district, talking to PTI.

Although the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition was in power in the state for two-and-half years before the November 20 assembly elections, it was Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde who was chief minister. On Thursday, Fadnavis, a BJP leader, became CM for the third time.

Fadnavis included his mother Sarita's name while taking the oath. "I Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis swear in the name of God...," he said in Marathi.

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar too included the mother's name in their oaths. They too were greeted by loud cheers as they were sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

Notably, Pawar took oath without invoking God.

This government will fulfill all the expectations of the common people, said Yogita Patil, also from Raigad, who was in the audience.

While the oath-taking was scheduled for 5.30 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers as well as chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, leaders and workers of the three parties began to arrive since early afternoon.

Hoardings and banners of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP leaders were seen along the roads leading to Azad Maidan.

Shops on the nearby Fashion Street were closed and covered with curtains so that crowds of shoppers did not hinder the movement of vehicles of VVIPs.

"I came here only to witness the oath ceremony of Ajit dada (as Ajit Pawar is fondly called) with my friends, and I am happy to see my leader becoming part of the government," said Pradeep Kokre, resident of Baramati, Pawar's constituency.

Supporters of the NCP were sporting pink attires with turbans of matching colour. Notably, Pawar and other NCP leaders had taken to wearing pink jackets in the days leading to the elections in an attempt to establish their party's identity.

Some workers wore t-shirts with the slogan `Ekach Wada.. Ajit Dada' (Only one promise..Ajit Pawar).

Women supporters of the Shiv Sena were seen in saffron sarees.

Many BJP workers were seen with placards with the slogan `Ek hain to safe hain' and images of PM Modi and Fadnavis.

Considering the huge gathering, over 4,000 police personnel were deployed in the area that houses the iconic buildings of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the Mumbai civic body.

Roads leading to Azad Maidan were blocked for ordinary vehicular traffic, which impacted traffic movement in the area.

As many as 582 buses of BEST, the civic-run bus transport service, had been hired for transporting Mahayuti supporters to the venue. BEST was paid Rs 75 lakh in advance, officials said, though ordinary commuters faced inconvenience during the day. PTI DC KK KRK