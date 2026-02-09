Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra ZP polls winning 552 of 731 seats; BJP top with 225 seats

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) The BJP-led Mahayuti swept the Zilla Parishad polls in Maharashtra, results of which were declared on Monday, winning 552 of 731 seats, the State Election Commission said.

In the ruling Mahayuti, the BJP led with 225 seats, followed by 165 for the Nationalist Congress Party and 162 for the Shiv Sena.

In the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Congress emerged on top with 55 seats, followed by 43 for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and 26 for Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP). The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won a seat each in Latur and Ratnagiri.

Independents won 20 seats, unrecognised parties registered with the SEC got 14 and parties registered with SEC won seven.

NCP won the Pune ZP getting 51 of 73 seats. The NCP and NCP (SP) had contested on the 'clock' symbol, the elections taking place just days after the death of Ajit Pawar on January 28 in a plane crash.

Shiv Sena won Raigad ZP getting 23 of 59 seats. The Eknath Shinde-led party also won 41 of 56 seats in Ratnagiri ZP.

BJP scored in Sindhudurg emerging victorious on 27 of 50 seats. The BJP also emerged as the single largest party in Satara, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, Satara and Latur.

Congress was the single largest party in Kolhapur.

Counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis began at 10 am. Panchayat samiti results have not been declared as yet by the SEC. PTI MR BNM