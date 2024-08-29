Mahayuti to hold seat-sharing talks soon: Tatkare

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 29 (PTI) NCP's Maharashtra unit president Sunil Tatkare on Thursday said the three constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance will soon hold seat-sharing talks for the upcoming assembly elections.

He was speaking to reporters in Nanded during party president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led 'Jansanman Yatra'.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is likely to be held in October-November.

Apart from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Mahayuti comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

When asked about the elections, Tatkare said, "The Mahayuti allies will sit together in the next 4 to 5 days for primary discussions on seat-sharing. But there will be no discussion on the seats which are already currently held by the respective parties." On Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar's allegation that funds meant for different government schemes were being diverted towards the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, he said, "I was a finance minister of the state in the past. The amount allocated for the tribal development and social justice departments cannot be shifted anywhere." PTI AW NP