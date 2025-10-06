Mahayuti to launch 'Gen Z' internship programme if voted to power in BMC polls

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) The Mahayuti alliance will introduce a "Gen Z" internship programme to strengthen the civic administration if it wins the upcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a BJP leader said on Monday.

Mahayuti consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP led by Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, respectively.

Mumbai BJP unit president and MLA Ameet Satam said the internship initiative will involve young students in urban governance and policy-making to help improve the functioning of the civic body.

Satam interacted with first-time voters at an event organised by India's International Movement to the United Nations (IIMUN) at the YB Chavan Centre here.

Gen Z generally encompasses individuals born from the mid-to-late 1990s through the early 2010s. They are characterised by being "digital natives," growing up with the internet and mobile technology.

Satam said the civic body will recruit 50 interns, two for each of Mumbai's 24 administrative wards and two at the BMC headquarters, after elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are conducted.

"The selected interns, trained in public policy and administration, will monitor civic systems, suggest reforms, and prepare research papers to strengthen urban planning and governance," he said.

The BJP leader also announced the formation of a study group comprising experts from IIT and VJTI to address Mumbai's recurring flood problems.

"The panel will consult former municipal commissioners and ex-chief engineers of the stormwater drainage department, analyse the city's topography and rainfall, and compare it with other global cities with similar weather patterns to devise effective flood mitigation plans," he added.

The schedule for the long-pending elections to civic bodies in Maharashtra, including the high-stakes BMC, is yet to be declared. PTI ND NSK