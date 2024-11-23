Mahayuti 'tsunami' set to leave Maharashtra assembly without Leader of Opposition

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) The Mahayuti landslide in Maharashtra will leave the state assembly without a leader of opposition as no party outside the ruling alliance has been able to get the mandatory minimum 29 seats.

Advertisment

As per data made available on the Election Commission website, the Shiv Sena (UBT), part of the opposition MVA, had won 17 seats and was leading on three.

Results for 220 of the 288 seats had been declared as at 7pm.

As per the EC website, the BJP had won 95 seats and was leading on 38, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena emerged victorious on on 44 and was leading on 13. The third constituent of the Mahayuti, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, won 35 seats and was leading on six.

Advertisment

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Congress had won 10 seats and was leading on five, while Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) won eight seats and was leading on two. PTI ND BNM