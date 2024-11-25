Mahayuti whitewashes PWP in its Raigad bastion, wins all 7 seats in assembly polls

Alibaug, Nov 25 (PTI) In a first in coastal Raigad district in Maharashtra, all seven MLAs retained their bastions in the recently-held assembly elections, stamping Mahayuti's dominance at the expense of the Peasants and Workers Party.

Three newly-elected MLAs are from the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena each, while another belongs to the NCP headed by Ajit Pawar, the ECI data shows.

While three women MLAs lost the electoral contest, another female candidate, Aditi Tatkare of NCP was re-elected.

Aditi, daughter of state NCP president and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare, defeated Anil Navgane of NCP (SP) by a margin of 82,798 votes to retain the Shrivardhan constituency.

In 2019, Karjat, Mahad, and Alibag segments were held by Shiv Sena (undivided), while Uran, Pen, Panvel, and Shrivardhan were represented by an Independent, BJP, and NCP (undivided).

Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale trounced his Shiv Sena (UBT) challenger Snehal Jagtap by a margin of more than 26,000 votes, to win the fourth term as an MLA from Mahad.

Mahendra Dalvi of Shiv Sena became the only MLA from the Alibag constituency to win two consecutive elections from this seat. Dalvi defeated Chitralekha Patil of PWP by a margin of 29,703 votes. BJP rebel Dilip Bhoir polled 32,210 votes.

In Panvel seat, sitting BJP MLA Prashant Thakur emerged victorious for the fourth time by trouncing his nearest rivals Balaram Patil of PWP and Leena Garad of Shiv Sena (UBT).

BJP's Ravisheth Patil won the Pen constituency for the second time, defeating Prasad Bhoir of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Atul Mhatre of PWP.

In Karjat, Mahendra Thorve of Shiv Sena won the second term by handing a drubbing to Sudhakar Ghare, an Independent candidate. The victory margin was 5,000 votes.

The contest for the Uran assembly segment saw BJP's Mahesh Baldi defeating Preetam Mhatre of PWP.

Baldi had won the 2019 assembly elections from Uran as an Independent. PTI COR NSK