Mahayuti will contest upcoming civic and Zill Parishad polls together: Shinde

Nagpur, Dec 8 (PTI) The Mahayuti will put up a united fight in the upcoming municipal corporation and zilla parishad polls, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday.

He advised MLAs and ministers of his party to follow the "alliance dharma" and refrain from making any statements or behaviour that would lead to a conflict in the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Sena, and NCP.

Addressing Shiv Sena MLAs and ministers in Nagpur, Shinde said the party contested elections for the post of presidents in 168 municipal councils and 4,000 councillors.

He said the atmosphere was very conducive for Shiv Sena in the first phase of local body polls, voting for which was held on December 2, and that the party put up a good fight. The results will also be good for the party, he added.

"The municipal corporation and zilla parishad polls will be contested as a Mahayuti alliance. Follow the alliance dharma. Do not make any controversial statement or do anything that will cause a conflict in the alliance," said Shinde.

The first phase of the local body polls saw Mahayuti allies contesting against each other at many places in Maharashtra.

In some cases, the campaign became acerbic, prompting Shinde to raise the issue with the top leadership of the BJP.

Shinde said there may have been some disputes during the first phase of polls, but the matter stands closed.