Mahayuti will decimate Oppn and hoist saffron flag atop civic bodies in Maharashtra: Shinde

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said his party Shiv Sena along with allies would decimate the opponents and hoist the saffron flag atop the municipal corporations in the state after the civic polls.

He was addressing a gathering of Shiv Sena group leaders in Thane on Tuesday night.

The Shiv Sena possesses the bow and arrow symbol, the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and has a clear vision for Maharashtra's development, Shinde said.

Recalling the political developments of 2022, wherein his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray led to a split in the Shiv Sena and culminated in Shinde becoming the state chief minister, he said the government was formed as per the will of the people.

"But this power is not for the chair, but for the common man," he said.

Highlighting the Mahayuti government's welfare initiatives, including the 'Ladki Bahin', and infrastructure projects, Shinde said, "Projects which were stalled earlier were revived, foreign investment was increased, and development in highways, metro and housing gained momentum under our rule." Urging party workers to remain active on the ground, Shinde said the Shiv Sena grows through street-level work, not by sitting at home.

He asked leaders to focus on public service rather than aspiring for tickets.

Invoking his political mentor Anand Dighe, Shinde called Thane as the centre of his ideology, and asserted that party founder Ba Thackeray's legacy cannot be erased. PTI COR NP