Mahayuti will elect Mumbai mayor, says BJP's Satam; calls verdict victory for Hindutva

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam on Friday said the Mahayuti would elect the mayor of the metropolis after discussions.

Trends and results showed the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance were on course to win the polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The two are part of the ruling Mahayuti in the state along with Ajit Pawar's NCP, which fought the civic polls in the metropolis separately.

"The Mahayuti will elect its mayor. We will discuss and then finalise," Satam told reporters here.

The BJP's victory in Mumbai reflected the support of Mumbaikars and Marathi people, he added.

It is an endorsement of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the governance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Satam asserted.

"Voters rejected attempts by some sections to alter the character of the city," he said while terming the Mahayuti's performance as a victory for Hindutva.

The party dedicates this victory to the 55 BJP workers who lost their lives while serving people during the COVID-19 pandemic, Satam emphasised.

Commenting on the campaign by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Satam said their fake narrative, linguistic divisive politics and politics of chaos were rejected by voters.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane thanked voters for supporting candidates who, according to him, respected "I love Mahadev" and for rejecting "jihadi mindset".

Ridiculing the Thackeray cousins, he said, "Now that the two brothers have come together, they should board a flight to Pakistan and chant Allahu Akbar." PTI ND BNM